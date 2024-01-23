Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hoosiers, founded in Indiana in 2003, are best known for their hits 'Worried about Ray', 'Goodbye Mr A', and 'Cops and Robbers'.

The band, now consisting of Irwin Sparkes (lead vocals, lead guitar) and Alan Sharland (drums, percussion, vocals), are coming to Action Record in Preston on Friday, February 2 for a "stipped back" performance.

Starting at 2pm, The Hoosiers will be holding a signing as well as performing an acoustic set.

No tickets are needed for the event and it is free for all.

The Hoosiers will be hosting the same event later that night (at 8pm) in Liverpool where audiences members have to pay at least £16.

The Hoosiers are performing in Preston in February. L to R in 2007: former member Martin Skarendahl, Irwin Sparkes and Alan Sharland. Credit: Getty Images.

The Hoosiers released their fifth studio album 'Confidence' in September 2023 followed by a deluxe edition called 'Overconfidence' on January 19 of this year.

Sharing their latest release to Twitter/X on January 19, The Hoosiers wrote: "The deluxe reissue features previously unheard songs “Messing With My Feelings”, “Gung Ho” and “Mister Moon” PLUS live versions of 2 songs recorded live at Koko last year. Give it a listen and let us know what you think!"

The band were founded by lead singer Irwin and drummer Alan 'Alphonso' in 2003 when they were both studying at the University of Indianapolis: their name comes from the fact locals in Indianna are known as 'Hoosiers'.