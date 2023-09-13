Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gideon Allen, who lives in Preston, is a self-proclaimed witch, who owns a collection of witching items – like a cauldron, spellbooks, capes – and brews potions regularly.

But aside from his magical powers, the former UCLan Theatre graduate hopes to be a television star and has already made a few steps to achieve this over the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently in July, he appeared on Skin A&E and in an interview with the Post about the Channel 5 show, he teased that there were more TV appearances in the line-up.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Witch Gideon Allen (left) stars in a Channel 4 show called Sex-Rated hosted by Rylan Clark (right). Image: Submit/Channel 4/Getty

Gideon can now reveal the first of these is a new Channel 4 series called Sex-Rated, which is to take the slot of the controversial Naked Attraction.

What is Sex-Rated?

The official synopsis for the show reads: "Sex Rated is a new studio series hosted by Rylan (Clark), where single Brits will learn where they may be going wrong in love by asking for frank feedback from their past sexual partners.

“Throughout the series, each contestant will find out how they rate in the bedroom via the results of a no-holds-barred feedback survey by a selection of exes.

Gideon on the show with Rylan (left) and one of his ex-boyfriends (right). Credit: Channel 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An expert sexologist, Ruby Rare will then offer tips and guidance on how they can make their romantic lives better.

“Regardless of their age, gender, or sexuality, the series seeks to give each singleton a bespoke lesson in the ways they can achieve more fulfilling sex lives."

What does Gideon say about the show?

The part-time witch said: “Without revealing too much, all I will say is people are going to be shocked. It's going to be magical. Bewitched for sure.

“The show was pitched as light hearted and educational, it’s like an alternative to naked attraction almost. They offered me a place and I said yes! Why not? I'm a very open minded person and I believe people will learn a thing or two whilst watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sex-pert Ruby Rare is delightful and radiant. Rylan is so lovely and down to earth. He didn't believe I was real at first, he thought he'd been set up. I think the whole witch vibe caught him off guard, along with my "goofy" laugh.”

How was Gideon’s witchiness incorporated into Sex-Rated?

He answered: “They essentially had me in my witch attire and there’s elements of witchcraft that seed through into the show… It’s definitely a magical episode to say the least.”

What was it like working with his exes?

On the topic of exes, Gideon said: “It’s so weird because I’ll date someone, everyone will meet them, they’re constantly seeing them everywhere, and then the second we broke up they disappear! I’m waiting for the day the police turn up to my house!

"Me and my friends always joke that’s why I get the ouija baord out, to try and communicate with my past lovers, because we don’t know where they go. So I brought two of them out especially for the show and obviously it was just a whirlwind, I didn’t realise how hectic it was going to be because obviously you’re with them behind the scenes so there’s things that go on that you don’t see on the camera. I think everyone was puitting their best foot forward whilst on the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps unsuprisingly, the show did not make Gideon get back together with either of his exes, although one has become a friend again.

When will Gideon’s episode air?

The six part series starts on September 20 at 10pm and Gideon’s episode will actually be the first one to air!

Gideon said: “We’re the big one, the opener – this is what I’m so excited about – which is weird because they didn’t film in chronological order so they said they put our episode first because they believe ours is gonna be the one that gets the people in so we must have done something good – it’s just that little bit of magic!

What did Gideon learn from the show?

The part-time witch answered: “I learnt more about myself, and not necessarily just the whole sex aspect of the show, I’ve learnt how resilient I am as a person. I can really take critcism and actually allow myself to change moving forward. It’s given me the ability to self-reflect.”

What has Rylan said about Sex-Rated?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Tea At Four podcast, he said: “We get a collection of their exes to also rate them and, as you can imagine, some ratings aren’t what they thought they were going to be.

“But it’s not a horrible thing, but there are some jaw-dropping moments.