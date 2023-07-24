Numerous flood alerts were in place across Lancashire from Sunday afternoon through to Monday morning.

Whilst the majorty of alerts have since been removed, do the people of Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have more to look forward to?

The Post has perused the Met’s weather forecast for all three areas over the next week, take a look below:

An overview of the weather forecast this week (July 24-July 30) for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble. Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash

Preston

From Monday afternoon onwards, the sky is expected to remain dry but cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 14 celsius to 17 celsius.

Whilst the sun starts to peep out and the dry weather mainly continues into Tuesday, there are spots of rain expected at 4:00am, 8:00am, 12:00pm, 4:00:pm and 11:00pm respectively.

The rain does unfortunately make a full re-appearance for Wednesday and Thursday. Across both days, dark clouds and rain can be expected almost every hour, with slight reprieves at night, although temperatures do get as high as 20 celsius.

The warmer temperatrues continue for Friday and thankfully the rain appears to stop just in time for the weekend… that is until the next drop of rain is expected to fall at 10am Saturday.

Next weekend, Prestonians can yet again expect two full days of showers, however they are predicted to be ligher than the weekend just gone!

Chorley and South Ribble

For the surrounding areas of Chorley and South Ribble, the weather follows a similar pattern to that of Preston.

Monday afternoon is dry but cloudy, and whilst the sun comes out for Tuesday, so does the rain with light showers expected around mid-day and late at night.

