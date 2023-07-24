News you can trust since 1886
Flood warnings remain in place across Lancashire following heavy rain fall

Flood warnings remain in place for areas across Lancashire following hours of heavy rainfall.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Jul 2023, 08:50 BST- 2 min read

Alerts of flooding were first issued late Sunday afternoon (July 23) to 12 local areas in Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, meaning flooding is possible, as well as isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.

Later in the evening, some of these flood alerts were also upgraded to flood warnings, meaning that flooding is expected.

As of 8:00am, flood alerts and warnings still remain in Lancashire, take a look below:

The scene in Croston on Sunday, July 23.The scene in Croston on Sunday, July 23.
The scene in Croston on Sunday, July 23.
Flood warnings

-The River Darwen at Higher Walton, around Higher Walton Rd, Darwen St and Higher Walton Mills (first issued at 4:27pm, still no change to status)

-The River Douglas at Parbold, along the right bank of the river downstream of the Canal Bridge (first issued at 7:23pm, still no change to status)

Flood alerts

-Earby Beck and New Cut from Kelbrook to Broughton (no update since 12:18 am on July 24)

-River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to Tarleton including Rufford, Mawdesley, Croston and Moss Side (no update since 7:35 pm on July 23)

-River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton (no update since 8:09 pm on July 23)

-River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall (no update since 8:09 pm on July 23)

-Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge (no update since 9:02 pm on July 23)

-The River Douglas from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge including Adlington, Blackrod, Wigan, Standish, and Gathurst (no update since 9:02 pm on July 23)

-Upper Irwell catchment includes the Rivers Beal, Roch and Croal, Limey Water and their tributaries. Other locations which may be affected are around Farnworth, Whitefield, Little Lever, Radcliffe, Bury, Heywood, Whitworth and Bacup (no update since 5:00 pm on July 23)

