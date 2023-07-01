This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 66 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 3 and Friday, 7, we have only listed those involving closures and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why:

Thirlmere Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour. When July 3-July 3

Bartle Lane, Woodplumpton (near Woodplumpton Bowling Club) What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH 1038038 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When July 3-July 5

Bartle Lane, Preston (outside new housing development site) What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH 1035416 - To Demolish a joint box, Rebuild a joint box and lay approx m Duct 56/54 in When July 3-July 5

