News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Roadworks near me: Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 66 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 3 and Friday, 7, we have only listed those involving closures and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason why:

These are the biggest roadworks starting in Preston this week (Monday, July 3- Friday, July 7.).

1. Preston roadworks

These are the biggest roadworks starting in Preston this week (Monday, July 3- Friday, July 7.). Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour. When July 3-July 3

2. Thirlmere Road, Preston

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Maintenance of a flow monitor in chamber .No excavation required , Works should take no longer than 1 hour. When July 3-July 3 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH 1038038 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When July 3-July 5

3. Bartle Lane, Woodplumpton (near Woodplumpton Bowling Club)

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH 1038038 - BLOCKAGES - Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works. When July 3-July 5 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH 1035416 - To Demolish a joint box, Rebuild a joint box and lay approx m Duct 56/54 in When July 3-July 5

4. Bartle Lane, Preston (outside new housing development site)

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] CATFORTH 1035416 - To Demolish a joint box, Rebuild a joint box and lay approx m Duct 56/54 in When July 3-July 5 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Preston