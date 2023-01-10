Preston Food Hygiene: Vinyl Tap owner issues statement over its one star food hygiene rating
The landlord of a bar in Preston has spoken out after receiving a one star food hygiene rating.
Rock and roots bar Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street, which serves food, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after an inspection on December 13. The Food Standards Agency's website first published this rating on Sunday, January 8.
Preston City Council classed Vinyl Tap’s Food Hygiene and Safety as ‘Good’, but its Structural Compliance as ‘Improvement necessary’ and Confidence in Management, as ‘Major improvement necessary’.
However, when approached for comment, its landlord Sean Keefe said: “At the time of the original inspection we’d closed our kitchen as we were having issues with our hot water supply. Obviously both of those facts will earn a one star rating. The hot water situation was fixed immediately, and working closely with Environmental Health we’ve reopened our kitchen this weekend past and are eagerly looking forward to our re-inspection this Thursday when we’re expected to score highly.”
A spokesperson for Preston City Council confirmed there is a meeting scheduled this week with Vinyl Tap and further to that they will put in an application for a rescore inspection.