Rock and roots bar Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street, which serves food, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after an inspection on December 13. The Food Standards Agency's website first published this rating on Sunday, January 8.

However, when approached for comment, its landlord Sean Keefe said: “At the time of the original inspection we’d closed our kitchen as we were having issues with our hot water supply. Obviously both of those facts will earn a one star rating. The hot water situation was fixed immediately, and working closely with Environmental Health we’ve reopened our kitchen this weekend past and are eagerly looking forward to our re-inspection this Thursday when we’re expected to score highly.”