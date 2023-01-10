News you can trust since 1886
Preston Food Hygiene: Vinyl Tap owner issues statement over its one star food hygiene rating

The landlord of a bar in Preston has spoken out after receiving a one star food hygiene rating.

By Aimee Seddon
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:00pm

Rock and roots bar Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street, which serves food, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after an inspection on December 13. The Food Standards Agency's website first published this rating on Sunday, January 8.

Preston City Council classed Vinyl Tap’s Food Hygiene and Safety as ‘Good’, but its Structural Compliance as ‘Improvement necessary’ and Confidence in Management, as ‘Major improvement necessary’.

Vinyl Tap says it will be reinspected by the Food Standards Agency this week.
However, when approached for comment, its landlord Sean Keefe said: “At the time of the original inspection we’d closed our kitchen as we were having issues with our hot water supply. Obviously both of those facts will earn a one star rating. The hot water situation was fixed immediately, and working closely with Environmental Health we’ve reopened our kitchen this weekend past and are eagerly looking forward to our re-inspection this Thursday when we’re expected to score highly.”

A spokesperson for Preston City Council confirmed there is a meeting scheduled this week with Vinyl Tap and further to that they will put in an application for a rescore inspection.

