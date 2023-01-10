Cheap Northern tickets: this is how to get train tickets from Preston and Blackpool for 50p
Northern has today (January 10) announced a flash sale with five million train tickets for journeys across the North of England, including Lancashire, available from as little as 50p.
How long is the sale on for?
The sale runs until 4pm on Friday (January 13) and is valid for travel between Tuesday, January 17 and Friday, March 10 on Northern services only.
What priced tickets are available?
There are one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and another one million £1.50 tickets up for grabs from 10am today (Tuesday, January 10) at www.northernrailway.co.uk or via the Northern app.
Which routes are covered?
Lancashire routes available with sale fares in both directions include:
-Blackpool North to Manchester Piccadilly
-Preston to Manchester Piccadilly
-Blackburn to Manchester Victoria
-Blackpool South to Preston
-Lancaster to Manchester Piccadilly
What does Northern say?
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.
“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.
“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
What does the government say?
Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.
“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”