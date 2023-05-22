Electricty North West is carrying out scheduled work in the Whittingham area of Preston, which means there are planned power cuts.

Which postcodes are affected?

PR3 2AN, PR3 2AP, PR3 2JD, PR3 2AL, PR3 2JB, PR3 2AJ, PR3 2FH, PR3 2AS, PR3 2EH, PR3 2FE, PR3 2EE

These are the areas of Preston set to have their electricity turned off today. Image: Max Rahubovskiy on Pexels

Why is the electricity being turned off?

In a statement online, Electricy North West wrote: “We appreciate your patience while our engineers carry out a planned power cut in your area, this is to improve the reliability of your electricity supply and so our engineers can safely work on the cables that provide electricity to your home or business. You can find out more on planned power cuts and how they help to improve the reliability of our electricity network here.”

What should you do when the electricity is off?

Electricty North West issues the following advice:

-Notify a family member/neighbour if you feel anxious.

-Switch off electrical appliances that are not designed to run unattended, for example: cookers, grills, hair straighteners and electric fires.

-Leave one light on so you know when your electricity is back on.

-Limit electronic device use for emergencies; use low power mode if you can.

-Dress warmly if it is cold and try to stay active to help stimulate circulation.

-Keep your fridge freezer door closed to protect the contents; chilled and frozen food should last for several hours. You can also cover your freezer with blankets for extra insulation.

-Check your stair lift has a handle that will allow you to manually move it, so that you can return the stair lift to ground level in the event of a power cut. Most stair lifts have a battery backup.

-Tropical pets should be okay for a couple of hours without power. After this you may need to unplug your filters to stop toxins entering the water. Cover the tank with a blanket to keep the heat in and if oxygen is needed take a small cup of the tank water and pour it back in or make a figure of eight in the water.