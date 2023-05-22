Bolton Mountain Rescue Team and North West Ambulance Service were called to the incident just before 8:30am yesterday (Sunday, May 21), and despite the efforts of all those involved, the man tragically passed away at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called just after 9:20am this morning (Sunday 21 May) by NWAS who were responding to a report of a man collapsed in Rivington Country Park

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency responders and members of the public, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s has sadly died after collapsing on Rivington Pike near Chorley on Sunday morning (May 21.)

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time."

In a statement, Bolton Mountain Rescue Team wrote: “At 08:29 this morning the team were contacted by North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust who were requesting our assistance at an incident at Rivington Pike, following a 999 call regarding a male reported to be in cardiac arrest.

“North West Air Ambulance had also been called to the scene. Our first team members and vehicles arrived at 08:53 to meet with the NWAA crew. Members of the public, including two nurses who happened to be nearby, had started CPR before the arrival of any emergency services.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, sadly the man died.

“Lancashire Police attended shortly afterwards, as is normal procedure. When initial enquiries were complete, Bolton MRT members conveyed the man to the waiting NWAS ambulance to George's Lane at the bottom of Rivington Pike.