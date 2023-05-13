News you can trust since 1886
Roadworks near me: these are the Preston road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

This week numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:36 BST

Lasting between one day and three weeks, the projects include road closures and temporary traffic lights to allow work to be completed. Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a full list of the affected roads from Monday (May 15), how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks taking place this week (ordered by start date):

These are the roadworks starting in Preston this week (May 15).

1. Traffic signs

These are the roadworks starting in Preston this week (May 15). Photo: Neil Cross

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Rigging, integration and testing within existing telecoms site. When: May 15- May 15

2. Croft Street, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Rigging, integration and testing within existing telecoms site. When: May 15- May 15 Photo: Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for hv reinforcement When: May 15- May 26

3. Main Sprit Weind, Preston

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for hv reinforcement When: May 15- May 26 Photo: Google Maps

What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by Dewhurst Utility Service Ltd for EXCAVATION FOR THE UNDERTAKING OF STRAIGHT PIECE THROUGH AT X1-Y1 IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CRMC PROCESS - Water When: May 15- May 19

4. Navigation Way, Preston

What: Stop / Go boards Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by Dewhurst Utility Service Ltd for EXCAVATION FOR THE UNDERTAKING OF STRAIGHT PIECE THROUGH AT X1-Y1 IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CRMC PROCESS - Water When: May 15- May 19 Photo: Google Maps

