A popular Preston restaurant has been given a three star hygiene rating.

Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency gave Fino Tapas on Guildhall Street, Preston, the score after their April 4 visit. Their subsequent report, published earlier this month, reports the eatery’s food handling cleanliness as “generally satisfactory”, while its management of food safety was rated as “good”. The full report is available to view on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

The report states: “System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.”

Chef Zig Lipniewski of the newly opened Fino Tapas in Preston

The restaurant first opened its doors in 2018 and is the brainchild of We Don’t Give a Fork owner Mark and follows on from his pop-up restaurant in the Ham & Jam coffee shop earlier this year.

Among the dishes on offer to diners is a range of fresh fish and meat including crispy calamari, lamb ribs, wood fire roasted quail, as well as the likes of wood fire roasted butternut squash and Iberian Pork pate.

In 2020 Fino Tapas has moved from its usual base in St Wilfrid Street to the former Tiggis building across the city in Guildhall Street. Business owner Mark O’Rourke took a temporary lease on the Guildhall Street premises so the business could operate more efficiently while social distancing is in force.