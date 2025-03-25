Lancashire Police have shared a new image of missing Brian Fletcher as they continue their search for him in the Tockholes area of Lancashire.

This new image of Brian Fletcher, 80, has been released. | Lancashire Post

Brian, 80, travelled from his home in Bury on Saturday to go walking in the Tockholes area.

The image, taken before his visit to Tockholes, shows what police believe Brian was wearing – a tan-coloured cap, blue jumper and cargo trousers – when he went missing.

A force spokesperson said: “Our extensive search for Brian is continuing today.

“A keen walker and birdwatcher, Tockholes is an area Brian visited regularly over the years – including Higher Roddlesworth Reservoir and Lower Hoddlesworth Reservoir.

“We have officers searching the area today, with search dogs, our Mounted branch and the water search team involved.Bolton Mountain Rescue, Bowland and Pennine Mountain Rescue and Rossendale Mountain Rescue teams, are assisting us with the search and we are very grateful to the teams for providing their help, expertise and knowledge.

“As part of our search for Brian, we continue to ask for dashcam footage from the A675 Belmont Road – from Abbey Village to Tockholes – between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday.

“Brian was driving a grey-coloured Citroen C4 Cactus car, registration WP64HSC, which was found parked in a layby on the A675, near to Tockholes Road.

“Any sightings of Brian, please call 999 immediately.

“If you have dashcam footage from the A675 or any information which could assist us in finding Brian, contact police on 101 – quoting log 1544 of 22nd March 2025.”