Lancashire Police "really concerned" for the welfare of a missing 76-year-old man
Last night, Lancahsire Police shared the above image of David Kay, 76, who is currently missing from home.
A force spokesperson said: “We’re really concerned about his welfare and so we’re asking for your help to bring him home.
David was last seen at his home address in Darwen at 17:00 on 23/03/2025.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue or navy blue thick woollen zip cardigan, an over stretched woollen hat, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes and is around 5ft 6 and slight in build, with very short hair and grey stubble.
“If you have any information or you think you’ve seen David, please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting log number LC-20250324-0699 and please share this post”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.