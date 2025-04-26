Meet the fifth-generation Lancashire bookshop dating back to 1867 that's on the rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique Lancashire bookshop with an estimated 100,000 books crammed into it is on the rise again as people look for the feel of a paperback once more.

Michael Halewood and John 'Gilly' Gillmore outside Halewood & Sons bookshop in Friargate. | submit

Michael Halewood is the fifth-generation owner of the Halewood & Sons bookshop in Friargate, Preston.

There's books of all topics and varieties, along with author fan memorabilia and more piled high around the shop which is a treasure trove for those who enjoy the written word.

He took John 'Gilly' Gillmore for a tour round in the latest episode of The Parched Pea Podcast which lifts the lid on the life of Prestonians and the characters who make the city what it is today.

Gilly learns about Michael's love for all things Sherlock Holmes and the author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

And how there's a strong Lancashire link to the most famous of British Detective stories thanks to Sir Arthur's education at Stoneyhurst in the Ribble Valley.

A permanent window display of all things Holmes and Watson can be found on the Friargate-fronting store.

While second-bank bookshops and bookshops in general may be on the decline, Michael then tells of how people are starting to shun the Kindle and get back into picking up a physical book again.

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Blog Preston, Lancashire Post and Central Radio with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick.

