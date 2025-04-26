Meet the fifth-generation Lancashire bookshop dating back to 1867 that's on the rise
Michael Halewood is the fifth-generation owner of the Halewood & Sons bookshop in Friargate, Preston.
There's books of all topics and varieties, along with author fan memorabilia and more piled high around the shop which is a treasure trove for those who enjoy the written word.
He took John 'Gilly' Gillmore for a tour round in the latest episode of The Parched Pea Podcast which lifts the lid on the life of Prestonians and the characters who make the city what it is today.
Gilly learns about Michael's love for all things Sherlock Holmes and the author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
And how there's a strong Lancashire link to the most famous of British Detective stories thanks to Sir Arthur's education at Stoneyhurst in the Ribble Valley.
A permanent window display of all things Holmes and Watson can be found on the Friargate-fronting store.
While second-bank bookshops and bookshops in general may be on the decline, Michael then tells of how people are starting to shun the Kindle and get back into picking up a physical book again.
