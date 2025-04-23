Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free festival of music and culture has announced it will return to Preston next month and below is everything you need to know.

Preston Jazz Festival is returning this year with a total of 42 different free musical events and activities.

What can we expect from this year’s event?

Between May 18 and June 7, 17 concerts and 24 participatory workshops will take place across different city venues, while the mighty Jazzin’ the Park will return to Winckley Square, providing the festival finale.

Funded by Arts Council England, Preston City Council and supported by the University of Central Lancashire, the three-week festival is set to ignite the city with activities in public parks, venues, pubs, community centres, schools, and even the streets of Preston.

What is the history of the festival?

Since it began nine years ago, Preston Jazz Fest has grown and grown.

With attendance and participant numbers regularly passing 10,000 in recent years, it has become one of the most popular and best attended activities in Preston’s cultural calendar.

With more events than ever, the 2025 festival is set to be the biggest to date.

What has been said about Preston Jazz Festival?

Tony Rigg, Festival Director and University of Central Lancashire Lecturer in music industry management, said: “Community is the beating heart of the festival. It is for everyone, families, young, old, people from all walks of life. A place with more music is a better place to live, and music is good for our wellbeing.

“Whilst it may be a jazz festival by name, there is something for everyone. We want as many people as possible to get involved as audience members, but also to take part in the workshops, and even to get performing. People who come to the workshops will have the option to perform what they have learned at one of our public events. Participation and providing opportunities for the next generation of local music makers and creatives are important themes of the festival.”

What are some event highlights?

The main festival kicks off on Sunday, May 18 at the Continental with a gig by the Richard Iles Quartet, an all-star musical lineup, who will deliver a special performance remembering the music of Miles Davis.

Among the other concerts are The Jim Falkner Quartet, which will celebrate the music of Jimmy Raney, at Chews Yard on May 25 while the Lovely Eggs, one of Lancashire’s most acclaimed bands, will be playing at the Ferret on June 3.

Back by popular demand is music legend Graham Massey, of 808 State fame, who will be bringing his band Toolshed to the Continental on June 5.

Jazzin’ the Park, a festival scale event in its own right, will be hosting an eclectic lineup of world-class bands and artists on Winckley Square on June 7.

The variety of workshops throughout the festival will provide an opportunity for all to learn and participate: whilst six of these will take place in schools, this year the public events include a series of ‘Beginners Guides’, ranging from how to run music events, songwriting, music production, and even salsa dancing.

Dr Jon Aveyard will be running a series of accessible fun music making and singing workshops across Preston, with no prior experience required to take part.

There will also be a Jazz Day, run by Lancashire Music Service, for young musicians in the University’s Media Factory ahead of the festival on May 10.

This will feed into a concert on Winckley Square on Saturday, May 31 showcasing some of Lancashire’s young musical talent. Along with a special performance from a National Youth Jazz Orchestra ensemble, this is part of a city-wide jazz-day with other pop-up performances around Preston.

Do I need to book tickets?

You do for most of the activities, but not for pop-up peformances.

Some of the concert tickets are expected to be in demand so pre-booking is essential to secure your place.

For more details and booking information go to www.prestonjazzfest.org and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram via prestonjazzfest