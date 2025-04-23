Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nestled in one of Preston’s busiest streets is a haven for fans of Spider Man, Wonder Woman and all that Marvel and others have to offer.

There's been a comic shop on the site dating back to the 1950s - when it was named Thunder Books 2 and was even opened by Thunder Birds creator Gerry Anderson.

Now under the stewardship of Noel Corless there's a thriving comic community around That Comic Shop.

The latest series of The Parched Pea Podcast saw John 'Gilly' Gillmore pay a visit to Noel and the crew in Friargate.

The super-hero local broadcaster spoke to Noel about the enduring popularity of comics and how he was always hoping for a new Marvel film release due to the bump it brings.

Tuesday's are the 'mini Christmas' for Noel and comic fans as he gets the weekly new delivery arriving at the store.

He also touches on the frustration he and other traders have felt in recent years while the over-running Friargate roadworks took place - leaving Noel and others feeling like they were 'working from a prison' due to the barriers outside.

Noel and Gilly also chat through how comics bring joy and fun to people at often their toughest of times, as many donated comics find their way into the hands of those currently at Royal Preston Hospital.

Noel Corless, centre, with The Parched Pea Podcast team | National World

And put Saturday, May 3 in your diaries, there’s a chance to receive a free comic as the annual Free Comic Book Day.

Anyone popping in can pick from a selection of free comics, as well as grabbing a sweet treat to enjoy while having a read.

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Lancashire Post, Blog Preston and Central Radio with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick

The podcast has been supported by Cosy Homes in Lancashire , who work to keep homes in Preston and beyond warm and energy efficient.