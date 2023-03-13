The Bellflower on Parkside Lane, Garstang, which won Britain's most dog-friendly pub last year at the Great British Pub Awards, and The Wellington Inn, Preston, are among a list of 60 Marston’s pubs placed up for sale. The pub and hotel operator is the latest chain to put a number of its venues on the market after JD Wetherspoon and Stonegate made similar announcements last year.

The group, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate. The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name “Project Aramis” and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs. They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.

Golden Retriever Huxley enjoys a drink in the pub with friends. The Bellflower at Garstang has been named Britain's most dog friendly pub.Picture credit: © Rover.com

It comes after JD Wetherspoon announced it was looking to sell around 45 pubs at the end of last year, with group chairman Tim Martin warning pubs were struggling to attract customers back after they had become accustomed to buying cheaper supermarket booze during lockdown. Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market. This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."

What is happening to the Bellflower Inn and The Wellington Inn?

Both pubs are now on the market, with the future for both sites uncertain. The Bellflower Inn on Parkside Lane, Garstang, recently won the award for the Best Pub for Dogs category at the Great British Pub Awards for its unrivalled treatment for our furry friends. Meanwhile, the Wellington Inn on Glovers Court, Preston, has endured a troubled few years, briefly closing its doors in October 2021 after numerous noise complaints, before reopening under experienced restaurateur Jordan Ebbs, who had previously worked for the likes of the Hilton hotel, Marco Pierre White and Turtle Bay.

The Wellington Inn in Preston