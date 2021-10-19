It comes as current manager, businessman Andy Macdonald, announced he was giving up the pub last week after a stream of recent noise complaints 'sucked the life' out of the business.

The popular The Wellington Inn pub, on Glovers Court, has been plagued by noise complaints in recent months, with current owner Andy Mac deciding to give up the venue.

The pub has had numerous noise complaints in recent months

It will remain closed for the rest of the week, but Jordan hopes to have the venue up and running again by next week.

It is understood that residents who have moved into the nearby Buckingham House, a new apartment block across the street, had contacted Preston City Council with noise issues over the past few months.

It comes after the development was completed back in May of this year - with the first noise complaint being lodged to the authorities on May 25.

The current owner Andy Macdonald, who also owns the Ships and Giggles restaurant, on Fylde Road, announced last week that he was giving up the business after the complaints 'sucked the life' out of running the venue.

New manager Jordan previously worked for Marco Pierre White

But in a post on social media yesterday, he confirmed new owner Jordan Ebbs will be taking over the business from tomorrow, October 20, and that the business will not be closing after all.

New front man Jordan, 32, told the Post: "I've been in the hospitality industry for 18 years. I started off in Preston and then moved to Manchester for eight years and worked for the likes of the Hilton.

"I moved back to Preston and the plan was always to open my own pub and then a few weeks ago, this opportunity came up. The Wellington Inn has such a good reputation and is so popular with people that I wanted to bring that back in.

"Of course the noise complaints are a major concern, but I think a lot of it was due to the time of year and people only being able to sit outside due to Covid restrictions. It was also the same time as the Euro cup.

"We have lots of exciting plans, we hope to bring in a new food brand and concept into the business and something new that Preston hasn't seen before. We now have time to build the business and give people what they want from the pub.

"It was put up for lease just a few weeks ago and it has been such a fast decision but it was an opportunity I couldn't miss."

The venue will only serve drinks for the first six weeks until new manager Jordan works on preparing a new menu.

A statutory notice letter served to the venue by Preston City Council asked owner Andy to "reduce and maintain the level of amplified music to a level that does not cause nuisance by way of noise to occupiers of adjacent property".

It also noted that two other separate dwellings within 100 metres of the venue were suffering from "entertainment noise nuisance".

In a breakdown of noise complaints, May 25 was the first instance that issues were raised to the council - the same month that the new Buckingham House apartment development had given keys to its occupants.

Meetings were held with council officers and the venue to discuss maintaining entertainment noise from outside the premises and Senior Environmental Health officers also visited the property and the nearby area to examine the noise.

Throughout September, the notice cited various other complaints regarding "excessive entertainment noise" from the property's outdoor areas and the letter was served.