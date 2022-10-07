Located in Garstang, the Bellflower pub is not just your typical boozer. Part of Marston’s franchise, manager Heather Porter-Brandwood fought for her venue to become dog-friendly for a year-and-a-half.
Safe to safe her pleading paid off when the Parkside Lane pub was named best in Britain for dogs at the Great British Pub Awards.
We had to probe as to why this pub was declared puppy friendly, so we brought in two extra investigative reporters Finn the Terrier and Zula the Staffie to seek out what makes The Bellflower fun for our four-legged friends.
1. 1. Canine-crazy staff
The canine-crazy staff welcomed us and our pups with huge smiles as we entered. Zula and Finn received enough 'pats' and 'strokes' to last a lifetime as each member of the Bellflower team loves dogs. Quick to tell us about the 'Silent night event' coming up on Bonfire night for pups who don't like fireworks to gather away in a quieter spot and the 'Meet Santa-Paws' Christmas extravaganza, it became clear the dogs were the main focus for this lunch out and many to come.
2. 2. Treats for days
Often when you take your pooches for lunch you might take a few treats in your pocket to keep them quiet - here at the Bellflower they have you covered! A creative yet unusual mix of treats to choose from, we were assured by staff each of the snacks are completely natural. They may be smelly but they definitely are not artificial. A mix of turkey necks, pig snouts, cow liver, rabbit ears and more, the dogs definitely aren't cut short on options for a 'healthy' snack.
3. 3. Canine Cones
The cones are a great idea for visitors to be alerted to any anxious dogs. Red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple all have different meanings for putting next to your pooch to let anyone else eating know whether your pet likes to be 'petted'! These codes for the cones are illustrated on laminated sheets around he pub.
4. 4. The A La Barke
A dog-friendly pub wouldn't be complete without a menu for our four-legged diners. With plenty of choices, Zula and Finn had plenty to choose from off this A La Barke Menu we were provided with. All were specially made by the doggy-devoted chefs and brought out at the same time as our meals to distract the dogs so we could eat in peace.
