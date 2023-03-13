An award-winning local distillery says it will plant a tree sapling in the county for every 70cl bottle sold as part of a green pledge to customers.

No 1 Fairham Gin, which was launched in Penwortham 2021, has struck up a partnership with the Ribble Rivers Trust to create new woodlands and help slow climate change.

The company, which was started by Liam Stemson, 27, and Liam McKeown, 28, in an outbuilding at their home in Fairham Avenue, is now on the verge of opening its first gin bar and shop on the town's main street.

Ellis and Liam launched Fairham Gin from an outhouse at their home in Penwortham.

A planning application has been submitted to change an office unit, sandwiched between 1260 Craft and Crust and Gin Jar Ale on Liverpool Road, into a bar/shop.

Since opening the craft distillery - which has now moved to larger premises in Leyland - Fairham Gin has won a number of prestigious awards, most notably a highly-coveted three-star award at the 2022 Great Taste Awards.In a submission to South Ribble planners the company says: "In July 2021 we teamed up with Ribble Rivers Trust in a partnership that will see every No.1 Fairham Gin 70cl bottle sold buy a tree sapling to be planted in the Lancashire area.

"The trees that are planted through this partnership will deliver a wide range of benefits, including creating new woodlands for wildlife and people to enjoy, boosting biodiversity, slowing the flow of water, reducing flood risk, and improving water and air quality.

The boys at the door of what they hope will be their first bar.

"Perhaps most importantly, these trees will help to reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere by taking the carbon in as they grow, which will ultimately help to reduce the effects of climate change.

"As No.1 Fairham Gin grows from its infancy, we want to make sure that we are being an eco-friendly business. Currently, the cork from our Signature Edition is made from wood and recycled cork legs with our glass being made from 10 per cent cullet and produced via low carbon manufacturing. Our bottle neck shrink wraps are 100 per cent compostable and we also repurpose fruit flesh that is left over from distilling by offering it to local people or businesses.

"Being a new brand, we were conscious from day one about our potential negative impact on the environment. Air-sac packaging was a no-go for us so we searched for the perfect packaging partner who could deliver not only a recyclable product, but also supply us with packaging made from recycled materials. Being a local company we are also very keen for staff to use public transport, cycles and walking as a means of transport."

In the application for a "stylish, upmarket" Penwortham bar the company says it is hoping to employ two full-time staff and six part-time - all people who live within walking distance of the premises.

The new bar will join others on a row of drinking establishments in Penwortham.

