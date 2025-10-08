Traders on Preston’s outdoor market have expressed their disappointment at the way they are being treated by the council.

Back in May, Preston City Council confirmed that Preston’s covered outdoor market would be relocated later on this year.

Providing a reason at the time, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Resources at Preston City Council, Cllr Martyn Rawlinson said: “We are entering a period of disruption within the vicinity of the outdoor market due to regeneration works starting on Amounderness House and Lancaster Road public realm improvement work.

“Our priority of course [is to be] able to deliver a high-quality outdoor market, but we need to consider the health and safety of traders and the public. We are looking at several options to rearrange stall locations which will ensure the continued delivery of the outdoor market.

“We are currently engaging with individual traders and contractors on the next steps.”

Preston outdoor market traders who are unhappy about their upcoming move. | National World

Over the past few months, traders on the historic 150-year-old market have told us that their upcoming move to either the Box Market or the Market Hall’s front canopy has been clouded with mystery- communication has been too slow and stall allocations are still yet to be handed out.

Now, with the news that the outdoor market will be used for a new outdoor ice rink, various traders have spoken out to suggest they were misled about the real need for their relocation, calling it “a kick in the teeth”.

They were even assured by the Market Manager last week that the outdoor market would not be used for Christmas events when they do eventually vacate it at some point this month.

One trader, who has worked on the covered outdoor market for eight years, told us: "I'm hugely disappointed at the way we (the traders) have been treated. We were told -and have the email to prove it- that no Christmas events were planned for the undercover markets while developers worked on the old police station. We were told that health and safety mattered, does that not apply to an ice rink?”

Preston outdoor market trader Mick Stott, pictured at his stall Toys N' More, which has since been changed to Lou's Bedding and Household. | National World

The owner of Lou’s Bedding and Household, previously Toys N’ More, Michael Stott, has then been trading on the market for 15 years.

Sharing his discontent with us, Michael said: “Not once has anyone from the council been out to discuss with the traders about their thoughts.

“We have known unofficially for the last month that the skating rink was coming under the market canopy.

“We must reiterate that we have still not been deemed worthy of someone telling us of the exact date of being forcibly removed to a different area, so far all we have received is a form to fill in to request which stalls we may like to apply for, with an attached statement from the council stating we cannot claim against them for anything.

“The whole situation stinks, including the fact they are saying because of health and safety issues around access it will not be possible to accommodate the market traders and yet the same traffic and public access is the same without provisions for the skating rink and eateries.

“Obviously double standards apply to both Preston Council and Market Office who are moving us to an area that they have stated there is no provision for loading /unloading, where is the council's health and safety risk assessment for this area and also for the area they are forcing us off?”

What has the council said in response?

When the ice rink was first announced, Preston Council stated: “The opportunity to use the outdoor space under the Preston Markets canopy for pop up seasonal events follows the temporary relocation of Preston’s Outdoor Market to the Box Market, whilst construction works at Amounderness House take place.

“Traders have been relocated during this time to limit the number of vehicle movements in the vicinity which would prove difficult due to restricted access around the site and result in a potential extension of the construction period.

“The safety of the traders and their customers remains a top priority.

“Use of the outdoor area for other events which involve limited vehicular access during this time can be managed safely.”

After we approached the council with the various complaints made above, they issued us a new statement.

In this, a spokesperson from PCC said:“A consultation process is currently underway with all affected traders of the temporary relocation of the Outdoor Market through which any concerns will be addressed. The temporary relocation is to ensure continued trade and to safeguard the traders and their customers throughout the construction period at Amounderness House. The trader’s safety and that of their customers is the Council’s primary concern. The ice rink is a temporary pop-up event over the Christmas period, designed to increase footfall and visitor spend in the area to support Preston Markets and surrounding businesses. The Market Team will continue to liaise with the traders keeping them informed and updated throughout the construction period at Amounderness House.”