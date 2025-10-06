An outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Preston city centre over the Christmas period as part of the city’s Christmas events programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Standing under the historic 150 year old Preston Market’s canopy, the real ice rink, will provide 400 m2 of skating fun for the whole family throughout the festive period.

Skating slots will be available to book online and will include skate hire (or you can bring your own!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rink can accommodate up to 60 skaters at any one time, with a designated changing facility and skate and disability aids available.

Visitors can also take a break from skating or watch from the sidelines, in the cosy mini festive village with ski chalet-style cabins where there will be tasty treats and drinks to keep warm.

An outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Preston city centre this Christmas. | submit

When can I vist?

Preston On Ice will be in town from November 22 through to January 4 2026 and is open daily from 11am – 9pm (last session at 8pm), and from 10am on weekends and peak days.

Prices start from £10.00 per person (concessions and discounts TBC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be available to book online soon. For more information please visit Prestons Open Air Ice Rink

What has been said about the skating rink?

David Krol, Director at DNK Event Services/Preston On Ice said: “Whether you’re an avid skater practising your pirouettes or a first-timer hugging the rail, the rink caters for all ages and skating levels. We are thrilled to be making our home under the iconic Preston Markets canopy for the festive season, where visitors can make a full day of it, soaking up the Christmas lights and city centre decorations, and close to all the shopping, entertainment and food and drink venues the city has to offer.”

Read More I want to open a huge entertainment venue in Leyland says homegrown star Liv Cooke

Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Resource at Preston City Council added: “Preston On Ice is a great addition to our Christmas events programme that’s guaranteed to boost footfall and visitors to the city centre throughout the busy Christmas shopping period.”

And what has been said about the disruption the skating rink will have on Preston Markets?

Preston Council states: “The opportunity to use the outdoor space under the Preston Markets canopy for pop up seasonal events follows the temporary relocation of Preston’s Outdoor Market to the Box Market, whilst construction works at Amounderness House take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Traders have been relocated during this time to limit the number of vehicle movements in the vicinity which would prove difficult due to restricted access around the site and result in a potential extension of the construction period.

“The safety of the traders and their customers remains a top priority.

“Use of the outdoor area for other events which involve limited vehicular access during this time can be managed safely.”