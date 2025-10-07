Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appointment and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

In this gallery you can see how Preston GPs rank generally according to the 2025 GP Patient Survery but below we have ranked them according to how helpful patients deem their receptionists and administration staff...

Preston GPs ranked by receptionists All 15 Preston GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are

North Preston Medical Practice, PR2 9TH (15) 78% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Dr A Hussain, PR2 6NH (14) 81% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful