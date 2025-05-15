Preston City Council has issued another update on the upcoming disruption to Preston's outdoor covered market.

Yesterday, we reported how traders at Preston’s outdoor market were concerned about rumours that they will have to shut up shop next month.

The closure rumours were linked to the upcoming redevelopment of Amounderness House on Earl Street, with traders believing their current outdoor space will be used as a storage yard for the contractors.

When approached with these anxieties, Preston City Council categorically confirmed “We have no intention to close Preston Markets.”

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Resources at Preston City Council, Cllr Martyn Rawlinson went on to explain: “We are entering a period of disruption within the vicinity of the outdoor market due to regeneration works starting on Amounderness House and Lancaster Road public realm improvement work.

“Our priority of course of being able to deliver a high-quality outdoor market, but we need to consider the health and safety of traders and the public. We are looking at several options to rearrange stall locations which will ensure the continued delivery of the outdoor market.

“We are currently engaging with individual traders and contractors on the next steps.”

When asked for further details about the relocation of stalls, the council was unable to provide us with this yesterday but now a letter has been issued to all outdoor market traders detailing exactly that.

What does the letter say?

As well as reiterating that disruption is expected at Preston’s outdoor market until January 2027 due to the work on Amounderness House, the council revealed exactly where the stall will be relocated.

The letter reads: “The two areas identified for the temporary relocation are the open area at the Box Market and beneath the Market Hall front canopy, adjacent to Orchard St. The majority of stalls will be on the Box Market with a smaller number beneath the front canopy. It is also hoped that a portion of the existing Outdoor Market can be also used to cater for traders that take a few stalls and/or their stall set up may obscure existing tenants, ie; use of height.”

The council explains allocation of these stalls, taking each day separately into consideration, “will be carried out using the method of a trader’s ‘first date of application’ (FDA), the number of stalls rented by the trader and their attendance record into account to prioritise allocation and help determine where traders will be located for the period. This is thought to be the preferred way to allocate trader’s stalls fairly.”

An issue with the proposed rellocation is that there will be nowhere for vehicles to unload/load at the Outdoor Market during this period with the council adding: “Loading and unloading for Outdoor Market traders at all their locations will need to be carried out from the designated bays on Market St and Birley St. A request has been made to use part of the Starch House Square area, directly in front of the front canopy,for this purpose also.”

The letter then ends with the council urging anyone with any questions to get in touch before stating: “We appreciate your ongoing cooperation in this matter and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused during this time.

“We will do our best to work through this period with you and look forward to a more vibrant, clean and attractive environment in which to work, with the potential of greater footfall on completion.”