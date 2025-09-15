Jon Richardson shares a career highlight with fellow Lancastrian Steve Pemberton

Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson has revealed how fellow Lancastrian Steve Pemberton helped him experience a career highlight.

Lancaster born Jon is a well known stand-up comedian who has also tried his hand at acting, currently starring as Darius Donovan in the BBC series Waterloo Road.

Over the weekend, the 42-year-old was given the opportunity to take his acting to the stage for the first time thanks to Blackburn born actor, comedian, director and writer Steve Pemberton.

Steve, who grew up in Chorley, is currrently touring the stage version of his and creative partner Reece Shearsmith’s award winning TV show Inside No. 9 across the country.

Each performance sees a different celebrity ‘hostage’ perform with Steve and Reece and last week, when Inside No.9 Stage / Fright was at Milton Keynes Theatre, Jon was one of the lucky famous few to be cast in the role - Much to his delight!

Lancashire stars Jon Richardson and Steve Pemberton worked together over the weekend. | Getty

Over the weekend, Jon took to his Instagram story to reshare an image posted by Inside No.9 Stage / Fright actress Miranda Hennessy of the full cast after one of the Milton Keynes shows.

In the image, Jon can be seen wrapped in a cosy dressing gown in the middle of the cast and Miranda wrote in overlay text: “Brilliant celebrity guest[] yesterday.... @jonrichrdsoncomedian”.

In his reshare, the Lancaster star wrote: “An absolute career highlight to make a cameo in the Inside No. 9 live show yesterday. Still pinching myself.”

Other stars making a cameo in Milton Keynes included the comedians Joe Pasquale and Sarah Pascoe.

When Inside No.9 Stage / Fright made its acclaimed debut on the West End earlier this year, celebrity cameos included Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Mel Giedroyc, Matt Lucas, Michael Sheen, Tamsin Greig, Adrian Dunbar, Bob Mortimer, David Walliams, Micky Flanagan, Meera Syal, Mackenzie Crook, Emilia Fox and Rob Brydon.

Inside No.9 Stage / Fright kicked off its national tour on September 5 in Bromley and after its Milton Keynes run, it’s still to visit 11 more venues over the next three months.

The remaining show dates are as follows:

Tuesday, September 16 – Saturday, September 20: Sunderland, Empire Theatre

Tuesday, September 23 – Friday, September 26: Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

Tuesday, October 7 – Saturday, October 11 : Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

Tuesday, October 14 – Saturday, October 18: Manchester, Opera House

Tuesday, October 21 – Saturday, October 25: Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Tuesday, October 28– Saturday, November 1: Hull, New Theatre

Tuesday, November 4 – Saturday, November 8: Oxford, New Theatre

Tuesday, November 11 – Saturday, November 15 Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

Tuesday, November 18 – Saturday, November 22: Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Tuesday, November 25 – Saturday, November 29: Edinburgh Playhouse