Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson helps save local pub with his own cash

Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson is pumping his own cash in to save a local pub - and inviting viewers to watch him roll his sleeves up and get hands-on saving the community asset.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Lancaster born Jon heard that The Plough in Fadmoor, North Yorkshire, shut suddenly in 2011 with plans put forward to transform it into two homes and four holiday lets, he did not hesitate to become a shareholder in Fadmoor Community Pub Limited to keep the boozer open.

The 42-year-old comedian- who created a pub called The Dog and B****** in the garage of his Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, home - said: "I love pubs so much that I turned my garage into one, but it didn’t scratch the itch, so now I’ve ended up owning one. Or a share of a crumbling one, anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I first heard about The Plough, I had to go and see it, and then when I met the amazing people working to rescue it, I couldn’t resist getting involved. Like a good pint, they are lively and cool with good heads on them, and they make you feel better about the world.

"Pubs are the beating heart of their communities, and we’re, hopefully, going to have a great time bringing The Plough back to its former glory. I know it’s going to be hard work, but I’m ready to roll my sleeves up and watch other people getting their hands dirty.”

Comedian Jon Richardson is helping to save a local pub and making a TV show whilst doing so. | Channel 4

More4 has commissioned an eight-part observational series - working title named A Yorkshire Pub with Jon Richardson - that will follow Jon as he joins forces with the local community to restore and re-open The Plough, which dates back to 1782.

The show description from Channel 4 says: “Along the way, Jon will get to know the local rural community, put in his fair share of elbow grease as everyone mucks in to complete the renovation, as well as tackling the myriad challenges cropping up on the community’s ambitious journey to re-open The Plough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bar might not be up and running yet, but the beer is already flowing as readily as the community spirit as Jon helps with fundraising events, champions the project’s sustainability and embraces the local produce on offer on the fringes of the picturesque North York Moors.”

Read More 15 celebrities who have enjoyed a SpudBros from Hollywood icons to global popstars

Peter Jones, Chairman, Fadmoor Community Pub Limited, said: “We have a lot of work to do to renovate this derelict pub, which has been closed for 14 years, and bring it back to life as a thriving community pub at the heart of this village.

“We look forward to sharing this journey with Jon and More4 viewers, especially as Jon has offered to buy the first round when we open!”

Jayne Stanger, Senior Commissioning Editor for Channel 4, added: “This is a dream commission: a much-loved comedian with a passion, a fantastic community brimming with brilliant characters, plus a mission to save one of the most-cherished British traditions – the humble local pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cheers to Jon, his Yorkshire pub, and the team at Full Fat TV capturing this special story for us.”

Colette Foster, CEO of Full Fat TV, also said: “At Full Fat TV, we'd been reading about the decline of pubs, however, it was the rise of community pubs halting that decline that really inspired us - locals buying pubs at risk of closure and repurposing them to offer services for the entire community as well as a pint.

“We were delighted when Jon said he wanted to invest in The Plough, allowing us to follow him and the Fadmoor community as they bring this special local in a spectacular part of Yorkshire back to life."