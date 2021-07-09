'It's coming home!' predicts the bum of Preston fan

Or at least his backside is!

21-year-old Brandon Froggatt, from Preston, showed off his bold tattoo at the game on Wednesday, which saw England thrash Denmark and sail through to the Euro final this weekend.

He was among the other 500 fans celebrating at Preston's Flag Market outdoors after the England win, as pints of beer were thrown into the air and shirts ripped in sheer excitement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Froggatt predicts it's coming home... or at least his bum does!

Since getting the tattoo on a drunken holiday watching the World Cup in Greece back in 2018, Brandon is hoping that England really does bring the trophy home before he is forced to change his tattoo.

He said: "I have been a football fan for all of my life and played football from an early age. I have supported England and Liverpool for all my life.

"I got the tattoo in 2018 in Malia after the Quarter-final of the world cup and just thought it was a funny place to put it. It didn't go down well with my parents though.

"If we lose on Sunday, I will be getting the word 'not' added to my tattoo."

The Post was out on Wednesday evening speaking to fans at the Flag Market who were celebrating England's win against Denmark.