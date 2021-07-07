Euro 2020 final: England v Italy here we come as Preston fans celebrate

In what was yet another stellar night, crowds of fans at Preston’s Flag Market have once again been celebrating a win for England.

Red flares and smoke were seen overhead as groups of families and friends hugged and shared the momentous moment this evening that launched England into the finals.

It was tense to say the least - sweaty palms gripped benches tightly and chants of support echoed through the city.

Fans soaking up the atmosphere in the Flag Market

England will now play against Italy on Sunday at the Euro 2020 Final, and more than 500 tickets will be up for grabs tomorrow morning for eager fans desperate to catch the game following tonight’s success.

It was a time that football fans across the city used to come together and celebrate in elated spirits following more than a year of lockdown and restrictions.

Sarah Riding was stood elated after the win tonight.

She told the Post: “It’s been absolutely fantastic, emotional and shocking. It has been an absolute rollercoaster tonight.

“I think everyone had faith that we were going to win tonight because we have been performing so well. We have such a great time and came into it with a lot of confidence.

“Raheem Sterling was amazing, Phil Foden changed the game when he came on - they used the best players.

“We were so lucky to get tickets for tonight. Look at how happy everyone is, and we hope we can win now there are the two best teams in the finals.”

And Paula Grange, who headed to Portugal in May to watch Manchester City in the Champions League Finals, said: “England always messes it up in the Semi-finals, and this way the match everyone felt most nervous about but we knocked it out of the park.

“Being around all these people in this atmosphere has been amazing. It has been such a great night.

“We will be online tomorrow one minute before 10 trying to get our tickets for Sunday. It has just been an amazing night and we have loved it.”