These were the scenes in Preston after England's Euro 2020 victory over Denmark

Shortly after England's victory over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi finals at Wembley, these were the jubilant scenes in Preston city centre:
Captain Harry Kane insists England must be on the right side of history after reaching the Euro 2020 final.
The skipper scored an extra-time winner following up after Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty to beat Denmark 2-1 and set up a showdown with Italy at Wembley on Sunday.
The Three Lions had to come from behind after Mikkel Damsgaards free-kick opener was cancelled out by Simon Kjaers own goal.
Kane will be just the second man to lead England into a major tournament final after Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup in 1966 and the striker knows the job is not yet done