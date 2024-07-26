Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A self-proclaimed witch from Lancashire has added yet another TV show to his string of reality show appearances and this one involves Youtube star Joe Sugg and well-known TikTokker Max Balegde.

26-year-old Gideon Allen from Preston considers himself to be a part-time witch with spells, a potion book, cauldron and cape.

A former pupil at Ashton Community Science College and various colleges across Preston and the Fylde, Gideon has used his magic powers to get on a variety of TV shows including Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, Channel 5’s Sex-Rated with Rylan Clarke and Comedy Central’s Out of Order with Katherine Ryan.

In his latest summoning, Gideon stars in the BBC's newest dating show called 'Date me at my worst' which is hosted by Max Balegde, and created by Joe Sugg’s Final Straw Productions.

submit & BBC Studios.

Describing the show, UCLan graduate Gideon said: “It’s pretty self explanatory, you go on, you put your best foot forward, and then you kind of turn the tables and reveal your worst side.

“It’s a group date so it's a bit of a change in format. We're all just sat around a table, feeling a bit like a Loose Woman and discussing dating topics.

“The host Max then comes up with some cards which have our ‘worst traits’ written on them, and then he would read them one by one, and we had to guess who it would be but no one guessed mine!

“We then go on dates with whoever matched at the end. So you all had to pick up a card and say who you would like to go on a date with despite knowing their worst trait. One person matched with me, but I put myself twice, because they all repulsed me! A lot of their toxic traits were quite bad.”

The date'es and Max at the group date. [This is a screengrab from Date me at my worst on Youtube]. | screengran

Gideon’s worst trait was, as you may have guessed, the fact that he was a witch and he admits he got to show off some of his skills on the show, bringing along his voodoo doll and his “famous book of answers”.

When asked how his trait went down with his potential suitors, Gideon answered: “Oddly enough, one of the date’es dated a witch previously and they said it was horrible, the worst date. I guess history repeated itself, because they then ended up on another date with a witch -me!”

Gideon’s date was George Bebbington, a former Ex on the Beach star and indeed the rest of the cast featured other reality stars, including someone from Geordie Shore.

Gideon, who says he still speaks to George, said: “I was really surprised that I was on it because I know I've done a few little appearances here and there but I was like am I Geordie Shore level? Apparently!

“Speaking of - oddly enough, because of the show, MTV have invited me down to a meeting in a few weeks. I don't know what it's for but obviously I said yes so we'll see what they have in store for me. I don’t know if I can do another dating show though!”

Gideon may be a witch but he loves his television and has appeared on a host of shows. | submit

However the reality star has another trick up his sleeve in a completely different direction to the dating world, as he has used his magic powers to create something that will be on display in his hometown of Preston.

Gideon told the Post: “This one I'm really excited about and it's nothing to do with dating. I actually think people are going to see a smart side of me, because I'm actually secretly a genius. I invented a product and I've had to sign lots of things so it's all a secret, but I can say it has the slogan ’always rest more’ and it's a product designed to benefit people who are in desperate need of sleep, it's almost like wearable technology.”

After Gideon’s project is unveiled on TV, the Harris Museum will get access to the prototype and when the Harris reopens, they will be displaying it as part of an LGBT fashion exhibition.

Gideon said: “I used to go to the Harris literally every week, so me and my best friend used to go just looking for things to do because there's not that much in Preston. So it feels like I'm literally contributing towards history, which is dead exciting. Who knows? This could be my next career path!”

When asked if this means he’s dropped his showbiz career dreams, Gideon said: “Getting on I’m a Celebrity is still the number one goal! I have dreams about it and I can see it so I always think if you can see it's because a version of you already has it. So I need to follow that pipeline and see what happens. But other than that, I guess I’d really like to be on Dr Who, it’s my favourite show so if Ncuti Gatwa is in need of a new companion, I wouldn't say no!”