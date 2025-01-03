I can't believe how much you love looking at old nightclub pics - November's most read, Preston and Blackpool

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 10:26 GMT

November was all about retro nightclubs, Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool and the cosiest pubs

These are the most read stories in Preston and Blackpool during November.

Here are the links:

Lancashire town full of British pubs with open fires officially named UK's 2nd cosiest

The 19 top-rated state secondary schools in Lancashire - based on pupil progress to GCSEs and more

Huge factory for sale as luxury Scottish fashion brand Mackintosh leaves Lancashire

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Strictly Come Dancing stars Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał spotted enjoying an evening out in Blackpool

25 cracking unseen nightclub pictures from Heaven and Hell in Blackpool at Christmas in the early 00s

Blackpool Resort Hotel named as Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice favourite closes with immediate effect

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: do you need a TV licence to watch Netflix - and possible fines?

I think Blackpool Illuminations are on too long - call for rethink over four months of Lights

A memorable collection of pictures from the days of Heaven and Hell nightclub had readers reminiscing in their tens of thousands. Always great for a look back...

1. Nights out...

A memorable collection of pictures from the days of Heaven and Hell nightclub had readers reminiscing in their tens of thousands. Always great for a look back... | Kelby Garside

Strictly Come Dancing couple Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał were spotted enjoying an evening out in Blackpool. And you couldn't get enough of our story

2. Dancing...

Strictly Come Dancing couple Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał were spotted enjoying an evening out in Blackpool. And you couldn't get enough of our story | submit

A study revealed the cosiest towns and cities across the UK based on the Google ratings for local pubs and whether they had a roaring open fire, we collated a list of the county’s cosiest pubs...

3. Cosiest

A study revealed the cosiest towns and cities across the UK based on the Google ratings for local pubs and whether they had a roaring open fire, we collated a list of the county’s cosiest pubs... | submit

Using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, we put together a list of the 26 best restaurants in Lancashire to make sure you’ve visited at least once to sample their wares...

4. Top nosh...

Using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, we put together a list of the 26 best restaurants in Lancashire to make sure you’ve visited at least once to sample their wares... | submit

