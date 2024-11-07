Luxury Scottish fashion brand Mackintosh has left Lancashire - and now it’s factory is on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which calls itself “one of the world's most influential coat makers for almost 200 years”, had employed around 60 people at a factory site in Waterford Street, Nelson.

Established by Charles Macintosh in 1824, the heritage rainwear brand was acquired by Japanese distributor Yagi Tsusho in 2007, who announced in the summer that it was to close its only English operation. According to fashion publication Drapers, bosses at the company said the post-Brexit environment had “created insurmountable obstacles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that the production carried out in Lancashire will be moved to its various European suppliers.

Whiteacres/Rightmove | Whiteacres/Rightmove

CEO Yozo Yagi told Drapers: "We are deeply saddened to make this announcement, Our UK plant has been a vital part of our manufacturing operations, and this decision was not made lightly. However, the post-Brexit environment has created insurmountable obstacles that force us to take this step to ensure the overall sustainability and future growth of our company. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our employees at the UK plant for their dedication and hard work over the years. We also thank the local community and our partners for their unwavering support. "

The property

Now Mackintosh House in Nelson has gone on the market for £2.5m. The 29,200 sq ft property features a gated site with substantial car park, a staff canteen, glazed showroom, loading bay, solar panels, gas heating, sprinkler system and a lift.