Heartbroken Jack Catterall breaks his silence over defeat to Josh Taylor

Jack Catterall claims his dreams were stolen after a controversial split decision saw Josh Taylor retain his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight belts in Glasgow.

By Peter Storey
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 10:24 am

The Chorley fighter put the champion down in the eighth round for a count of eight and looked to have got the better of the Scot over 12 rounds.

The Englishman, and much of the sell-out crowd at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, were surprised when the judges scored it 113-112 in favour of the Scotsman with the other two judges giving it 114-111 and 113-112 to the 31-year-old champion.

Reacting on Instagram, Catterall claimed two years of work was all for nothing. He said: “You know what hurts the most, it wasn’t for me I done all of this for my family my team my town and country.

Jack Catterall (left) Josh Taylor both celebrate at the end of the fight

“Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top p4p ranked fighters, gave him a lesson. For what. Boxing shame on you. Judges ???? Dreams stolen.”

