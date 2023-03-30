Bosses at Gillibrand care home have finally spoken out about what happened to staff who six months ago posted TikTok video footage of themselves laughing and dancing while wearing incontinence pads and now bosses have issued a statement regarding their fate following their suspension.

The Post exclusively revealed last October video footage showing members of staff in the care home laughing and dancing, with some clips of them dressed up in nappies while parading along the corridor of the Grade II listed building. The clip that was shared to social media platform TikTok appeared to also show a staff member in a reclining chair to Westlife's 'You Raise Me Up', while another shows them dancing with cushions with face masks on.

When approached by the Post about the incident, Century Healthcare Management said they were appalled by the video and were liaising with families of residents at the £600 a week facility while also analysing the matter in detail. At the time, they issued the following statement: “We agree that this is totally inappropriate and wrong. We are appalled at what these staff members have chosen to do and we are already taking the appropriate action including investigation and suspension of staff.”

Century Healthcare Management have issued a statement to the Post 6 months on from some staff members at Gillibrand Nursing Home in Chorley being suspended following circulation of a TikTok video which appeared to show them mocking patients while wearing incontinence pads

What has Gillibrand care home said?

Six months after the incident and the staff suspension, the Post approached Century Healthcare Managed, who own Gillibrand care home, asking whether the staff involved had returned to work and whether patients relatives had been informed of any action taken by the firm.

They have now told the Post have conducted a “very balanced, transparent” investigation but consider the matter “closed”. They declined to say whether staff had been reinstated or whether they continue to work at Gillibrand care home.

A company spokesperson said: “At the time of the incident Century Healthcare took a very balanced, transparent, and measured approach with this investigation, and dealing with all those concerned. We have spoken extensively with all families, service users and stake holders, and we now consider this matter to be closed.”

What does the CQC say about Gillibrand House?

An inspection last October by the Care Quality Commission at the The Folly Wood Drive care home, which provides nursing care gave an overall rating of requiring improvement. The Folly Wood Drive care home, which provides nursing, dementia and respite care for people aged over 65 and previously was rated as 'Good' overall in March by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It was noted that people received safe care from suitably trained and qualified staff. People's relatives were confident they were safe in the home and praised the high quality of care staff provided. The home was well managed and organised. Relatives praised the management of the home.

What do Post readers think about the Gillibrand care home story?

Our story reporting that six months, the home had not revealed the outcome of its investigation, prompted a strong reaction. Here’s a selection of some of how the care home dealt with the matter.

Kris Coombes: Just speak to the residents. Surely it’s better they make a decision as it affects them directly.

Jannette Upton: Give us good carers a bad name.