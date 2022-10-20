Century Healthcare Management, which runs Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home, said they were appalled by the video and are now liaising with families of residents at the £600 a week facility. The video footage shows members of staff in the care home laughing and dancing, with some clips of them dressed up in nappies while parading along the corridor of the Grade II listed building. The clip that was shared to social media platform TikTok appears to also show a staff member in a reclining chair to Westlife's 'You Raise Me Up', while another shows them dancing with cushions with face masks on.

The Post has seen the video and blurred out the faces of those involved. While it is unclear how many members of staff have been suspended and whether families of the residents have seen the footage, a spokesman for the care home said that they are analysing the matter in detail. He added said: "We agree that this is totally inappropriate and wrong.

Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home staff have been suspended after a TikTok video emerged of them appearing to mock residents by wearing nappies and dancing

"We are appalled at what these staff members have chosen to do and we are already taking the appropriate action including investigation and suspension of staff. We take this matter extremely seriously and do not condone these actions.” They added: "We have been liaising with families where necessary. Our operations manager is speaking directly with our CQC inspector. Senior management and directors will be interviewing the relevant staff this week before any final decisions are made. With our sincerest apologies."

The Folly Wood Drive care home, which provides nursing, dementia and respite care for people aged over 65 and previously was rated as 'Good' overall in March by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). It was noted that people received safe care from suitably trained and qualified staff. People's relatives were confident they were safe in the home and praised the high quality of care staff provided. The home was well managed and organised. Relatives praised the management of the home. The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which regulates care homes, has been approached for comment.