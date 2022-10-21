Century Healthcare Management which runs Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home said a full investigation was underway and that they were appalled by the video. Here is what a selection of Post readers had to say on the matter:

Lea May “Where is humanity? Awful!”

Jean Howley “So sad for the elderly in that home to be mocked like that.”

The Tik Tok footage shows members of Gillibrand Nursing Home in Chorley dancing while in nappies

Pauline Fiddler “Absolutely disgusting!”

Ros Millington “This is absolutely appalling behaviour. I hope they are removed from the setting as I can't see how you can deliver good care if you're capable of such behaviour.”

Leanne Mia-Rose Skye Douthwaite “Who are these people? A lot going on inside these care places and where are the management or seniors?”

Jean Searby “Shame on them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The staff involved in the video have now been suspended pending an investigation

Sue Ratcliffe “It's people like this that give good carers a bad name. Absolutely disgusting and very unprofessional.”

Rachel Taylor “All never imagining it could easily be them in this unenviable situation. Helpless and ridiculed. Where is the respect and compassion?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Hinds “This kind of behaviour makes me feel physically sick. They don’t deserve to be mocked and ridiculed! They deserve love, support, care and compassion just as much as the next person!”

Susan Woods “Have they no work to do? If you work in a care home you don’t have chance to play around you give all you can to residents.”

Ann Hinchliffe “Unacceptable.”

Janet Hayes “No respect!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitty Pugh “The only good thing that comes out of this is it was captured on camera and those staff were held responsible.”

Beverly Wood “It is not acceptable for careworkers to take to social media whilst at work it is data protection it breaks confidentiality.”

David Seddon “These people should be blacklisted by the care industry from getting a job in this industry. They devalue all the fantastic carers that work in and really care for the people they look after.”

Mary Elwood “They will be wearing them some day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad