The Post exclusively revealed last October video footage showing members of staff in the care home laughing and dancing, with some clips of them dressed up in nappies while parading along the corridor of the Grade II listed building. The clip that was shared to social media platform TikTok appeared to also show a staff member in a reclining chair to Westlife's 'You Raise Me Up', while another shows them dancing with cushions with face masks on.

What did Century Healthcare Management say when they first found out?

When approached by the Post about the incident, Century Healthcare Management said they were appalled by the video and were liaising with families of residents at the £600 a week facility while also analysing the matter in detail. They had previously issued the following statement: “We agree that this is totally inappropriate and wrong. We are appalled at what these staff members have chosen to do and we are already taking the appropriate action including investigation and suspension of staff.

Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home staff had been suspended after a TikTok video emerged of them appearing to mock residents by wearing nappies and dancing

"We take this matter extremely seriously and do not condone these actions. We have been liaising with families where necessary. Our operations manager is speaking directly with our CQC inspector. Senior management and directors will be interviewing the relevant staff this week before any final decisions are made. With our sincerest apologies."When previously approached for an update on staff suspensions a few weeks later, management said “there would be no further statement from Century Healthcare on this matter”.

What have bosses at Gillibrand House said?

Century Healthcare Management, which runs the nursing home, have yet to say whether further action against those involved has been taken, how many staff were suspended and for how long, if they have returned to their jobs and whether families of the residents had been informed of any changes. The Post has approached the company for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The nursing home had suspended the staff involved in the TikTok video pending further investigation

What does the CQC say about Gillibrand House?

An inspection last October by the Care Quality Commission at the The Folly Wood Drive care home, which provides nursing care gave an overall rating of requiring improvement.