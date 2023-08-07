News you can trust since 1886
Frederick's Ice Cream reveals what flavour ice cream they have named after Josh Charnley

Frederick's Ice Cream in Chorley has revealed the favourite flavour of one of their most famous fans- rugby star Josh Charnley.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

Yesterday (Sunday, Augusy 6), the Post revealed that the popular ice cream parlour had named one of their ice cream flavours after the Chorley born star, who is known to frequent Frederick’s often.

The Leigh Lepoards winger had taken to his Instagram story to share a picture of himself holding ‘Charnley pudding’ ice cream with the caption “Have you got an ice cream named after you? @fredericksicecream coming in with the goods”

Josh’s story came days after he also shared an Instagram picture of himself and sons Arlo, six and Axel, four, enjoying an ice cream in Frederick’s, calling it “the best”.

Left: Josh Charnley (credit Getty Images). Right: Frederick's Ice CreamLeft: Josh Charnley (credit Getty Images). Right: Frederick's Ice Cream
Whilst it was lovely to see Josh’s loyal custom being rewarded with his own ice cream, we did wonder what the flavour was, but now the ice cream parlour has revealed all!

Emma Townson, the manager at Frederick’s, told the Post: “Josh is a fab long term customer for us. He uses his platform to support local Chorley businesses like our own, which is great, and that’s why we chose to honour him by naming his favourite flavour after him.

"We make hundreds of flavours and we regularly ask our customers which flavours they’d like to see in the shop - whenever we see Rice Pudding has been suggested, we know exactly who will have asked for it!

"Our family has been making ice cream for over a century - I am 5th generation! - so we love to be able to bring a bit of a smile to the other families within the community, such as the Charnley’s.”

It is a big week for local star Josh as he is set to play at Wembley this weekend for Leigh Leapords in the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final – we’re sure rice pudding ice cream will be all the energy he needs to do well!

