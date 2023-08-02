In the picture, shared to his 48.9k followers, Josh can be seen enjoying some icey treats alongside his two children, six-year-old Arlo and four-year-old Axel.

The boys are dressed in dinosaur themed pyjamas with the picture caption reading: “Pjs & Ice cream. Only the best with @fredericksicecream!”

Chorley born rugby star star with sons Arlo (left) and Axel (right) and at Frederick's Ice Cream parlour.

In the comments, people agreed, one user said “Hell of a place!” whilst another wrote “Best ice cream around! Toffee fudge all day long” and a third commented “Ohhh my gosh the best icecream place ever and the lovely canal walk”.

Frederick’s Ice Cream, located on Bolton Road, Heath Charnock in Chorley is a family run shop which can trace its origins back to 1892.

Famed for its luxury ice cream, the recipes have been perfected over four generations of the same Federici family right here in Lancashire

Josh, whose 13 years career has seen him play for Wigan Warriors, Hull Kingston Rovers, Warrington Wolves and Sale Sharks, is also Chorley born and bred himself, attending Holy Cross High School as a teenager and still living locally.

“He comes in quite regularly”, admits Roseanne Rooney one of the directors at Frederick’s Ice Cream.