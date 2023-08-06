Frederick’s Ice Cream on Bolton Road, Heath Charnock has named an ice cream after Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley.

Earlier this week, we shared how the Chorley born rugby star paid a visit to his local ice cream parlour, calling it “the best”.

When asked about their celebrity visit, one of Frederick’s managers admitted “He comes in quite regularly.”

Josh Charnley is pictured holding 'Charnley pudding' ice cream from Frederick's. Image: Josh Charnley on Instagram

Now, days later, Josh has shared a picture of himself holding two tubs of icecream labelled ‘Charnley pudding’ on his Instagram story.

The picture also included a caption which read: “Have you got an ice cream named after you? @fredericksicecream coming in with the goods @emmatownson [manager at Frederick’s]”

Famed for its luxury ice cream, Frederick’s Ice Cream is a family run shop which can trace its origins back to 1892.

Just as the ice cream has always been served right here in Lancashire, rugby star Josh is also born and bred Chorley, he attended Holy Cross High School as a teenager and now lives in Charnock Richard with his wife Zoe and sons Arlo and Axel.