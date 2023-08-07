The 35-year-old former model already launched a swimwear brand this year but has now also trademarked ‘Lifestyle by Christine’, which hopes to sell a wide range of products.

Christine has also trademarked her name for yoga gear and cooling muscle gels, collagen gummies, hair and energy gummies, sleep and calming gummies and skin and gut health capsules.

According to the Sun, the star could release multivitamin capsules, fitness and endurance supplements, dietary supplements promoting fitness and endurance, protein supplement shakes, powdered nutritional supplement energy drink mixes and nutritional supplement energy bars.

Christine McGuinness attends The TRIC Awards 2023 in London on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Other celebrity rivals have certainly done very well when entering the lifestyle field, and Christine is surely hoping to follow suit.

Kylie Jenner's self-titled cosmetics range is valued at an astounding $900million, while her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle platform Poosh is valued at $15million.

Christine, who is mum to three children, has already seen some business success with her H-E-R swimwear range which was launched in May this year.