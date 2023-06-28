News you can trust since 1886
Leigh Leopards rugby player Josh Charnley from Chorley announces testimonial match next year

A Chorley born rugby star has announced a testimonial match will soon be held in his honour.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

Rugby League player Josh Charnley turned 32 on Monday, June 26, and he ended celebrations with a surprising announcment.

Posting on his Instagram story to 48.6k followers, the Leigh Leapords winger and former England international shared a link to a new Instagram page he had launched called ‘Josh Charnley Testimonial 2024.’

In the story, Josh, who started his career playing for Chorley Panthers, wrote: “Please give my testimonal page a follow for all information!"

Leigh Leopards player Josh Charnley has announced there will be a testimonial game in his honour next year. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Leigh Leopards player Josh Charnley has announced there will be a testimonial game in his honour next year. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
A testimonial is a match held to honour a player for service to a club.

So far, Josh’s testimonial page has no futher information about the match, other than that it will be held in 2024, and features two photos.

On the first picture, which shows Josh posing with a rugby ball, one user called denverclare17 commented with a sad face emoji and then said “dont retire.”

The first post on the Josh Charnley Testimonial 2024 Instagram account. Credit: @joshcharnley_testimonial/InstagramThe first post on the Josh Charnley Testimonial 2024 Instagram account. Credit: @joshcharnley_testimonial/Instagram
The second photo is a ‘Coming Soon’ poster for the testimonial match,

On this post, daimondfootballboots commented: “Thoroughly deserved and what a guy”, whilst ryanowen10 wrote “Well deserved @joshuacharnley been outstanding brother”

Josh has not yet confirmed he is set to retire, however he has spoken previously about nearly doing so in 2022.

In a career spanning 13 years, Josh started at Wigan Warriors in 2010, then played for Hull Kingston Rovers (on loan in 2010), Warrington Wolves (2018-2022) and even had a spell in the Rugby Union league, playing for Sale Sharks between 2016-2018.

Internationally, Josh played for the England Knights in 2011, and England 2012-2014, representing the country in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

