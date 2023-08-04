Whilst presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain yesterday (Thursday, August 3), the 45-year-old mum of one shared the house rule during a debate regarding bulldogs.

The segment was looking at the health issues surrounging the popular breed, with PETA claiming they are irresponsible and calling for a change.

A PETA representative was debating the issue with a pet owner on the show, with the man bringing his bulldog Loki along to watch.

Ranvir Singh attends the Nordoff and Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2023 in London on June 30, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Loki looked completely calm during the debate as he sat on the show sofa, sparking host Ben Shephard, 48, to comment "Loki is uninterested in the debate."

It was in response to Ben’s comment that Ranvir gave away her house rule.

What was the big “no no”?

Ranvir said: "Thank you to Loki who really is enjoying sitting on our sofa.

"Now Loki if you came to my house ... Loki is not, you can't have dogs on furniture in my house

"It's a big no no.

"Loki, no. No thank you."

Where does Ranvir live?

Ranvir lives with her son, Tushaan in the Chilterns, a cliffy area northwest of London which expands across parts of Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, and Bedfordshire.

The Chilterns are classed as an Area of Natural Beauty (AONB) in 1965 as it contains some of the finest landscapes in the country.