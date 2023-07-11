Harry Gillespie from Barton ran a total of 13.1 miles over the weekend in an impressive 1 hour 46 mins and 22 seconds for a cause close to his heart, raising over £1000 for charity.

What charity was Harry running for?

The money will be going towards ‘Thumbs up for Charlie’, a charity set up in the memory of Charlie Robinson, the five-year-old son of Nici and John Robinson who passed away after bravely battling an ependymoma brain tumour for three years.

Harry Gillespie has paid a touching tribute to his friends brother Charlie who sadly passed away aged five.

The aim of the charity is to support other family’s living with or affected by childhood brain tumours, offering respite breaks to make memories or simply reflect.

Why did Harry choose this charity?

Harry, a Year 5 pupil at John Cross CE Primary School in Bilsborrow, said: “I chose the charity because my friend Jack’s younger brother Charlie very sadly passed away due to a brain tumour, I just want to make a difference no matter how small.”

Jack was supposed to be running with Harry, but last week he dislocated and snapped his patella so unfortunately could not. Jack has been operated on and is currently at home recovering.

Harry pictured after running his half marathon for Thumbs up for Charlie. Left is Charlie's uncle.

How did Harry find the marathon?

Harry said: “The training has been tough but when I crossed the finish line it was all worth it, I’ve currently raised over a thousand pounds which I am so proud of. My aim is to help raise money for Thumbs up for Charlie which is a charity very close to all our hearts”

What do his parents say?

Harry has raised £1,065 so far, and there's still to donate!

Harry’s mum and dad toLd the Post: “We are so proud of Harry, all the hard work and dedication he has put in to this has paid off. To run a half marathon in a time of 1 hour 46 mins and 22 seconds is tough for an adult but for a 10 year old is amazing!

“More importantly to raise over one thousand pounds for Thumbs Up for Charlie charity is incredible knowing the money will help families at a difficult time. He has definitely made a difference.”