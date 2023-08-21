Thomas Walton, a father of four from Leyland said whilst he was out delivering for Fedex on Saturday (August 19), he came across across a rather unusual sight.

In a picture shared to Facebook, the house can be seen to be guarded by a large dragon shaped hedge, with what appears to be white paper fangs as teeth.

A Fedex delivery driver was met by a suprise on his Leyland round. Image: RoseBox on Unsplash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas told the Post: “I was just doing my job delivering my parcels it definitely made me happier to see and certainly surprised. I stopped driving to take a quick snap of it to show the kids when I got home.”

In the comments on Thomas’ Facebook post, many users also shared their glee with the very green dragon. Some also said they walked past the hedge in the past, with one user suggesting the dragon has been on Crawford Avenue for years.