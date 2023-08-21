News you can trust since 1886
Fedex delivery driver comes up against a suprising beast in Leyland!

Delivery drivers may be used to coming up against the odd barking dog on their round, but one driver in Leyland faced a bigger beast over the weekend...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

Thomas Walton, a father of four from Leyland said whilst he was out delivering for Fedex on Saturday (August 19), he came across across a rather unusual sight.

In a picture shared to Facebook, the house can be seen to be guarded by a large dragon shaped hedge, with what appears to be white paper fangs as teeth.

A Fedex delivery driver was met by a suprise on his Leyland round. Image: RoseBox on UnsplashA Fedex delivery driver was met by a suprise on his Leyland round. Image: RoseBox on Unsplash
Thomas told the Post: “I was just doing my job delivering my parcels it definitely made me happier to see and certainly surprised. I stopped driving to take a quick snap of it to show the kids when I got home.”

In the comments on Thomas’ Facebook post, many users also shared their glee with the very green dragon. Some also said they walked past the hedge in the past, with one user suggesting the dragon has been on Crawford Avenue for years.

Is this your dragon? Get in touch with us on Facebook messenger!

