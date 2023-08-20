Chorley Police were called at around 12:00 pm yesterday (Saturday, August 19), following the collision on the A49 Preston Road in Chorley, which involved a cyclist and a Ford Kuga.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious but thankfully not life threatening injuries, according to police.

The car driver was shocked but unhurt.

Sgt Thomas Malley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some serious injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with any dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage to get in touch.”