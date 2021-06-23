Concern growing for missing Nelson woman, 25, last seen in Colne

Csilla Suhaj was last seen by her family in Lomeshaye Road, Nelson, heading towards Burnley Road and Colne

The last sighting of the 25-year old was in Colne at around 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 22), police said.

Csilla - who has links to Nelson, Colne and Burnley - is described as between 5ft and 5ft 2in tall with shoulder length black hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Neil Wells, of East Division, said: "We are concerned for Csilla's welfare as it is very out of character for her to go missing and she speaks very little English.

"I would ask anybody who sees Csilla or has any information about her whereabouts to contact the police straight away."

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1516 of June 22.

Have you seen missing 25-year-old Csilla Suhaj? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.