Group of teenage boys 'kick girl's dog before stealing her phone' in Lostock Hall

A group of teenage boys are wanted after reportedly stealing a girl's mobile phone and then kicking her dog in Lostock Hall.

Wednesday, 23rd June 2021
The victim was walking in the Dandy Brook area when she was approached by a group of teenage boys between 3-3.30pm on Tuesday, June 22.

The boys - two of which were wearing balaclavas - proceeded to kick the girl's dog before stealing her mobile phone, police said.

Officers believe the boys were around 16 years of age.

If you have any information which may help police with their investigation, contact PC Davies by emailing [email protected]

You can also call 101, quoting log reference number LC-20210622-1207.

