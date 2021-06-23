Group of teenage boys 'kick girl's dog before stealing her phone' in Lostock Hall

The victim was walking in the Dandy Brook area when she was approached by a group of teenage boys between 3-3.30pm on Tuesday, June 22.

The boys - two of which were wearing balaclavas - proceeded to kick the girl's dog before stealing her mobile phone, police said.

Officers believe the boys were around 16 years of age.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of teenage boys are wanted after stealing a girl's mobile phone and then kicking her dog in Lostock Hall.

If you have any information which may help police with their investigation, contact PC Davies by emailing [email protected]

You can also call 101, quoting log reference number LC-20210622-1207.