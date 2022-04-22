Not only will he be attending Liverpool's Positive Awards on April 30 as a finalist for the Esteem Award, but he is also a finalist at this year's Business Success Awards in Birmingham in June and has been nominated as British Emerging Women’s Designer 2022 at Norther Fashion Week in Manchester in July.He will also be a guest speaker at the Northern Fashion Week to raise awareness on HIV and to discuss his creativity and fashion.

He is quickly asserting his place not only the fashion industry, but business alike, putting Chorley on the map for fashion, talent and inspiration.

Fashion Designer and owner of Kingfisher Couture Ross Griffiths aka Domonic Lavelle who has been nominated for many awards

Ross, who has battled many a demon to get here including turning to a life of crime and a HIV diagnosis which he credits as the turning point, said: "I could not imagine my business growing so quickly.

"It has been a real whirlwind of emotions and the support from everyone including the community of Lancashire has been overwhelming.

"I feel truly grateful, blessed and thank everyone who has supported Kingfisher Couture in getting to where we are today."He added: "My in house photographer Sharon Coupe said HIV stands for - He Is Victorious and this made me realise just how grateful I am to be able to raise awareness on such an large stage."

You can get your tickets to see Ross speak live on stage

One of Ross' unique designs