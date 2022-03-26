The fashion designer who only recently launched his first online range Kingfisher Couture, said: "I am absolutely blown away by the support of the Lancashire community and thanks to every person for nominating and voting for me."

Explaining how his past brought him to a brighter future, he added: "When I was younger I mixed in with the wrong crowds and turned to the life of a criminal. Then I was diagnosed with HIV 11 years ago and this was the turning point in my life.

“When I was diagnosed with HIV it was a wake up call, everything became black and white, like I had reset and I thought: "it's time to sort your life out Ross and put the colours back right.

Chorley fashion designer has been nominated for the Positive Awards 2022.

"And from that day forward I vowed to be a better person, for myself, and for my life, its been a long and upsetting journey, but it has also been uplifting to be able to right so many wrongs from my past."

Describing his style as "catering for everyone, ready to wear and custom off pieces", the 31-year-old continued: "I haven't ever studied fashion, only at my high school southlands at GCSE level, fashion/textiles was introduced to me by Mrs Sue Hamilton, now retired textiles teacher of Southlands."

Taking the fashion industry by storm in such a short space of time, Ross has already impressed and been approached by Lancashire Food Festival to take his Lancashire Fashion Festival to them in May where he will be showcasing some of his designs on his first ever catwalk in May.

The awards will take place next month.

He will also be attending Cheshire Fashion Show in June/July alongside the Liverpool Fashion Week Spring Showcase in April.

Voting for the honorary UK awards night, which celebrates life positivity closes tomorrow (Sunday), with the winners to be announced at this year's Liverpool lifestyle awards on Saturday, April 30.

